More local workers were on the job and fewer were collecting unemployment in September than at any point since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Labor reported.
Cattaraugus County’s unemployment dropped more than a point in September, buoyed by rising employment and more workers entering the workforce.
Unemployment in September dropped to 4.3%, down from 5.5% in August. September’s rate was the lowest recorded since October 2019. The rate in September 2020 was 6%, while the rate in September 2019 was 4%.
The county’s labor force grew by about 400 people in September, to 33,200 people. The labor force in September 2020 was 33,100, while the labor force in September 2019 was 33,900.
The number of employed workers grew by about 400, to 31,800. By comparison, the number of employed workers in September 2020 was 31,100, and 32,500 in September 2019.
The number of unemployed workers decreased by about 400 to 1,400 in September — the lowest recorded since September 2019. At that time, the number of unemployed was 1,300. The number of unemployed peaked at 6,400 — about 1 in 5 workers — in April 2020.
Allegany County saw its lowest unemployment in more than a decade in September, with the rate dripping from 5.3% to 4.1% in August. Tied with November 2018, the last time a lower unemployment rate was recorded was in October 2006 — 3.8%. The rate was 5.4% in September 2020, and 4.3% in September 2019. The rate peaked during the COVID-19 pandemic at 14.3% in April 2020.
Driving the lower rate was a combination of more workers in the labor force and fewer unemployed workers.
The labor force grew by almost 1,000 to 19,700 workers, up from a pandemic low of 18,400 in April 2020. The number reported in September is the highest since March 2018, when 19,800 were in the labor force.
The number of employed jumped by 1,200 in September, with 18,900 employed workers reported. The rate was the highest reported since April 2016, when 19,000 workers were employed. The number dropped to 15,700 in April 2020 amid the pandemic shutdowns.
The number of unemployed workers dropped by around 200 to 800 — tied for the lowest number recorded, with three months in each 2018 and 2019.
ACROSS THE REGION and state, unemployment also declined.
In Western New York’s five counties, unemployment dropped almost a point to 4.7% in September, down from 5.6% in August and 6.8% in September 2020. The rate in September 2019 was 3.7%. The labor force contracted by 7,100 to 640,800 workers. The number of employed workers fell about 800 to 610,700 workers, while the number unemployed fell by 6,300 to 30,100.
In New York State, Unemployment fell to 6.3%, down from 7.1% in August and 9.9% in September 2020.
Yates County saw the lowest unemployment in the state, at 3.2%. Nineteen of the 62 counties in the state saw unemployment below 4% in September, while 36 saw unemployment between 4% and 5%. Only seven counties saw unemployment of 5% or higher — the highest was in Bronx County, at 12.4%. Bronx County saw the only double-digit rate in the state. The highest outside of New York City was 5.1% in Montgomery County.
The national unemployment rate dropped to 4.8% in September, down from 5.2% in August, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. California and Nevada reported the highest unemployment rates at 7.5%. Nebraska and Utah recorded 2% jobless rates. In total, 19 states saw unemployment lower than the national average, while 16 and the District of Columbia were higher.