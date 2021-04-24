OLEAN — Unemployment crept down to its lowest point in a year across the region.
The state Department of Labor reported that Cattaraugus County’ unemployment rate dropped by 0.7 points to 7.2%. The rate in March 2020 — a rate figured using data collected shortly before government-ordered shutdowns went into effect March 22 caused the rate to more than triple in the county — was 6.6%. Unemployment peaked at 20.3% in April, but dipped below 6% in October.
The number of employed workers dropped by about 300 to 30,700 in March, while the number of unemployed workers dropped by about 200 to 2,400. By comparison, there were 31,600 employed workers in March 2020, and 2,200 unemployed workers that month.
In Allegany County, the rate dropped even lower — lower than the last monthly tally before the pandemic began.
The county saw its unemployment drop by a percentage point to 6.2% in March — the lowest in over a year. In March 2020, the rate was 6.6%.
Unemployment in the county peaked at 14.3% in April 2020, only dropping below 10% again in August. The lowest level in the last year was reported in October, when a 5.1% rate was calculated.
The number of employed workers in March dropped by about 100 to 18,400 between February and March, while the number of unemployed workers fell by about 200 to 1,200.
Across the state, unemployment dropped by 1.2 points to 8.5% in March, compared to 4.4% reported in March 2020. The rate peaked at 16.2% statewide in April 2020 due to the pandemic.