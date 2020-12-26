Area unemployment rates dropped to pre-COVID-19 numbers in November, according to the state Department of Labor. However, rates remain high across the state and country.
The unemployment rate in Cattaraugus County dropped to the lowest level in a year in November, to 5.6% for the month — the lowest since November 2019’s 4.8% report. The rate in October was 6%; while the rate in March, the last month before COVID-19-related layoffs were reported, was 6.3%.
The number of employed workers rose by about 400 to 30,800 in November, while the number of unemployed decreased by about 100 to 1,800.
The unemployment rate in Allegany County in November matched that of November 2019 — 5.2%. The rate was a drop of about 0.3% from October, and lower than the 6.3% reported in March. The rate peaked at 13.2% in April, a combination of COVID-19-related shutdowns as well as the closure of the former Dresser-Rand plant in Wellsville.
The number of employed workers rose by about 200 in November, to 17,800; while the number of unemployed stayed roughly the same at 1,000.
The DOL reported that the number of private sector jobs in New York State is based on a payroll survey of 18,000 New York employers, which is conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Western New York’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.9% in November, down from 6.7% in October. The rate peaked during the pandemic in April at 18.7%. By comparison, the rate in November 2019 was 4.3%.
Chautauqua County saw the highest unemployment rate in the five-county region, with 6.3% reported. Erie County reported a rate of 5.9%, while Niagara County reported a rate of 6%.
The number of employed workers rose to 594,400 in November, an increase of 4,200 workers over October. The number of unemployed dropped to 37,400, a 4,700-person drop compared to October.
New York State’s unemployment rate dropped to 8.1% in November — the lowest since before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The rate peaked at 16% in July, but decreased to 9% in October. The rate in November 2019 was 3.6% — the lowest recorded in the state since modern methods were applied in 1976.
The lowest unemployment rates were seen in Columbia and Tompkins counties, which reported a 4% unemployment rate. Across the state, 23 counties reported unemployment rates below 5%.
The highest rate in the state was in Bronx County, at 16%; while higher rates were also reported in the other four counties of New York City due to shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The highest rate outside of New York City was 6.3% in Chautauqua County.
The national unemployment rate dropped slightly in November to 6.7%, BLS officials reported, but the rate was still more than twice the 3.2% reported in November 2019.
The BLS reported that unemployment rates were lower in November in 25 states and the District of Columbia, higher in seven states, and stable in 18 states.
Three states had unemployment rates above 10% — New Jersey at 10.2%, and Hawaii and Nevada at 10.1%. Nebraska and Vermont had the lowest rates, at 3.1% each.
In total, 26 states had jobless rates lower than the U.S. figure of 6.7%, 11 states and the District of Columbia had higher rates, and 13 states had rates close to the national average.
