JAMESTOWN — Dr. Colin Kremer, assistant professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of California, Los Angeles, will present the keynote address during SUNY Jamestown Community College’s virtual commencement ceremony on Friday.
Kremer is a 2005 summa cum laude graduate of Jamestown Community College, with an associate’s degree in Math and Science. He was inspired by professors at JCC, and subsequent mentors, to pursue research using math and statistics to gain deeper understanding of biology. Kremer went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in biology and mathematics from SUNY Geneseo, and a doctorate in plant biology and ecology, evolutionary biology and behavior from Michigan State University.
“I’m thrilled to join in honoring the accomplishments of this year’s graduates,” Kremer said. “As they know, JCC offers a supportive community with outstanding and caring instructors – a wonderful place to find your direction and gain the skills you need to pursue it. We are all very proud of their accomplishments and I look forward to contributing to their well-earned celebration.”
Among his many accomplishments, Kremer is the 2021 recipient of the Math, Science, and Computer Technology Alumni Career Community award from JCC, and multiple fellowships from the National Science Foundation, including support for his postdoctoral work at Yale University. A prolific author, Kremer currently has 28 peer-reviewed publications to his credit on ecology, evolution, and the conservation of marine ecosystems.
In addition to research, this year’s keynote is passionate about education and mentoring, fighting math phobia, and creating opportunities for students to engage in scientific discovery. He has worked to create STEM awareness, and has devoted time to mentoring students from high school through doctoral levels. Kremer resides in California with his spouse and two young daughters.
JCC’s weekend of ceremonies begins with the virtual commencement at 6 p.m. on Friday. This event will be live streamed at sunyjcc.edu/commencement. All graduates are included by name in this ceremony. In-person, outdoor ceremonies will follow over the course of the weekend on both campuses. The time for each event is dependent on the program in which the student has earned their degree. On Saturday, graduates will walk across the stage on the Cattaraugus County Campus, and Jamestown Campus grads will be recognized on Sunday.
In addition to graduates from the spring 2022 semester, the celebration will include graduates from summer and fall of 2021.