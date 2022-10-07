OLEAN — Upper Allegheny Health System, parent company of Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center, announced the official appointment of Dr. P. Henri Lamothe as chief medical officer. 

Lamothe has been serving as the interim chief medical officer since June, when he returned to the Twin Tiers. He served as the medical director for the OGH and BRMC emergency departments from 2007 to 2016.

BylleJo Holzwarth

BylleJo Holzwarth

