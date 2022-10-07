OLEAN — Upper Allegheny Health System, parent company of Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center, announced the official appointment of Dr. P. Henri Lamothe as chief medical officer.
Lamothe has been serving as the interim chief medical officer since June, when he returned to the Twin Tiers. He served as the medical director for the OGH and BRMC emergency departments from 2007 to 2016.
“We’re pleased to bring Dr. Lamothe on permanently in the role of CMO,” said Dr. Jill Owens, president of UAHS, BRMC, OGH. “His vision and proven leadership will strengthen our clinical development efforts and play a vital role in the patient experience improvement initiatives that we’re currently undertaking within our organization."
During his previous tenure at OGH and BRMC, Lamothe also served as medical director for more than 20 EMS agencies in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties. In 2013, Lamothe received the Dr. Gary Ogden Rural Health Practitioner of the Year from the New York State Association for Rural Health.
“It’s great to be back ‘officially’,” he said. “I understand the importance of the services provided by UAHS are to the Bradford, Olean and the surrounding communities. I’m excited to continue to follow through with the initiatives I’ve started — making improvements on the quality of care and developing the clinical programs available to the region."
Lamothe earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry and french literature at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, and his medical degree at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency at the Medical Center of Delaware, Christiana Hospital, Hartford Hospital and the University of Connecticut School of Medicine.
ANOTHER APPOINTMENT to the UAHS administration is BylleJo Holzwarth as senior director of human resources.
Holzwarth, a lifelong Bradford resident, has been an employee of BRMC and OGH since 1995 in a multitude of roles within the human resources department, including benefits specialist, senior HR generalist, and human resources manager.
She has occupied the role of interim senior director of human resources since September.
“BylleJo is a great addition to the leadership team at UAHS,” Owens said. “Her 27 years of experience within the organization are irreplaceable. I couldn’t imagine a better person to execute our human resources strategies and recruitment efforts."
Holzwarth earned her bachelor’s degree in human resources management from Western Governors University and holds a professional membership in the Society for Human Resources Management.