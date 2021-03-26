BRADFORD, Pa. — The critical care unit at Bradford Regional Medical Center will shut its doors on Monday, Upper Allegheny Health System officials said Thursday.
“The unit had received no critically ill patients recently, making it a sound, strategic time to implement this phase of the transition,” stated a release from UAHS.
In January, UAHS announced plans to move surgery and critical care services from BRMC to Olean General Hospital, while moving services like occupational health and the sleep lab to Bradford. The plan is to create Centers of Excellence in each community without duplicating services.
Jeff Zewe, president and CEO of UAHS, said the transition team that has been working on the moves has been able to lessen the number of job losses to the extent that approximately 70% of impacted employees have been able to secure positions elsewhere within the hospital system. Some have retired or left for jobs elsewhere, and Zewe said some have been offered other positions or options for severance packages instead.
“We do not have a specific number on the actual number of employees who will not have positions because we are still waiting for responses from several employees regarding position offers and/or severance options,” he said. He did confirm that most impacted employees are the ones from the Bradford hospital.
“Because the consolidation is essentially from Bradford to Olean, by and large the positions affected are BRMC positions,” Zewe said.
“Two thirds of the BRMC employees who accepted new positions are staying at BRMC,” he added. “The others will be working at OGH.”
He continued, “Keep in mind people have been offered and accepted other positions, retired, or left the organization to accept jobs elsewhere. In the end we expect the number of people who opt for severance will be extremely small, perhaps less than a dozen.”
It’s been a top priority from the beginning to minimize the impact on employees, Zewe said.
There have been challenges to the large-scale organizational change, like finding a way to address transportation issues for patients needing services in one community, but living in the other.
Zewe said a creative solution has been developed, but declined to give specifics. In general terms, he confirmed, “This will be a new transportation partnership created specifically to serve BRMC/OGH patients and visitors. The health system is bearing the cost and there will be no cost to riders. We expect to make a formal announcement in the coming days.”
Zewe assured that hospital officials are listening to the communities. In fact, community advisory committees have been created in Olean and in Bradford.
Officials explained the committees are volunteers representing a cross section of people from business and industry, non-profit, government, education and community organizations. For now they are meeting monthly but will likely shift to quarterly meetings.
The hospital’s plan calls for the Bradford campus to continue to offer emergency care, outpatient services, behavioral health and long-term care/rehab (Pavilion services). BRMC and OGH will also continue to grow their expansive network of primary care and specialty providers. Essentially all services with the exception of surgery and the CCU will continue at the BRMC campus.
The Olean campus will continue to provide its interventional cardiac catheterization laboratory — which operates jointly with Kaleida Health’s Gates Vascular Institute — as well as its neurology program and stroke center, ICU intensivist program, radiation oncology, vascular services, orthopedic surgery, dialysis services and wound care, including hyperbaric therapy.