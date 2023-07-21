ALBANY (TNS) — U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro's bill that would remove federal funding for any school or college that shelters migrants who have not been lawfully admitted into the country passed the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night.
The passage came after two efforts to use schools over the summer to shelter migrants seeking asylum: Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposal to house migrants in SUNY dorms and New York City Mayor Eric Adams' plan to house migrants in a Brooklyn school's gym, though the latter was quickly scrapped after protests by parents and others.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the legislation did not have a sponsor in the Senate. U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan, who represents the neighboring 18th Congressional District, was among the few Democrats to vote for the measure.
In remarks and a question-and-answer session before the bill passed, Molinaro, a Republican who represents a large rural district that includes Columbia and Greene counties, said the immigration issue must be addressed at the border and he criticized President Joe Biden and Adams for "export(ing) that challenge into other places."
He also pointed to New York City's status as a sanctuary city, a status not shared by most communities upstate.
"It's just not acceptable to have the city of New York impose its policy, its will and its chaos — and it is chaotic — onto counties and communities throughout the state of New York," Molinaro said.
He called the city's unwillingness to coordinate with upstate leaders "more than disrespectful."
"It is not humane, not compassionate and not appropriate," he said, calling the influx of migrants "a humanitarian crisis."
"With this massive influx of undocumented individuals, the city of New York has decided that part of its response process is simply to put these individuals — human souls — onto buses and transport them across New York state," he said.
Tens of thousands of migrants have arrived in New York City this year, and Adams has bused hundreds to the Hudson Valley and Capital Region despite the protests of upstate officials, who have said Adams acted unilaterally without coordinating with them and that their counties do not have the resources to deal with the population. More than half of upstate counties have declared states of emergency, leading to court battles with the city.
No migrants have been housed in schools upstate, with New York City instead placing them in motels. This week, a motel in Rotterdam kicked out all its guests — at least some of whom were being housed there after becoming homeless.
Most upstate communities do not have homeless shelters and house these populations in motels.Molinaro also said motels should not be used to shelter migrants unless they have been previously authorized to do so by the state or local health departments.
The federal government has little power to dictate the policies of state colleges or local schools, but removing federal funding from either, as the bill threatens, would be disastrous to their budgets and would essentially prevent them from housing migrants.
The Schools Not Shelters Act passed mostly along party lines, with four Democrats breaking with their party in support. They included Ryan, who often worked with Molinaro when both were county executives. Ryan's district includes Orange County, where much of the controversy over housing migrants in hotels first erupted.
The act was the 16th bill Molinaro has introduced since taking office earlier this year and the first one to pass the House.
New Yorkers generally oppose housing migrants in schools, according to a Siena poll from late June, which found 54% of residents opposed the proposal, while 33% were in favor. The same poll found 46% of New Yorkers opposed relocating migrants from New York City to other counties, even if the city paid for it, with 40% in favor.
