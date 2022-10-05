EPA sets meeting on further cleanup of Olean wellfield

Site of the former warehouse of Olean Advanced Products (AVX) on Seneca Avenue.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has selected a treatment method to help clean up the Olean well field Superfund site.

It has been more than 40 years since trichloroethylene (TCE) and other industrial degreasers were discovered in the city of Olean’s water wells, causing two wells to be shut off. About 50 private wells in the town of Olean were also affected.

