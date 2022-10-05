OLEAN — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has selected a treatment method to help clean up the Olean well field Superfund site.
It has been more than 40 years since trichloroethylene (TCE) and other industrial degreasers were discovered in the city of Olean’s water wells, causing two wells to be shut off. About 50 private wells in the town of Olean were also affected.
Since then, the EPA has continued to monitor groundwater as the agency implemented remedies including removal of thousands of tons of contaminated soil, cleaning or replacement of a 5,000-foot industrial sewer line and using air strippers to reactivate city wells.
The EPA has signed a record of decision on the cleanup, which involves injecting non-toxic materials into wells to break down hazardous contamination across a 1.5-square-mile area off East State Street. The EPA conducted a public hearing on the plan in July at Jamestown Community College’s campus in Olean.
EPA community involvement coordinator Michael Basile said the remedial process at the site could begin in 18-24 months after creation of a remedial work plan. The bacteria that will be injected into the aquifer are meant to break down the hazardous contamination.
“The cleanup technique method supplements the natural process of breaking down the contamination over time,” Basile said. “The cleanup includes long-term monitoring to ensure the cleanup is working as intended.”
EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia said the technique will speed up the groundwater cleanup by utilizing in-situ treatment, which uses various minerals and bacteria to spur the decontamination of harmful compounds found in contaminated groundwater.
“In this case, EPA can use nature to help prod things along; at the same time, we continue to monitor to make sure the technology works,” Garcia said.
Wells will be constructed in the areas south of the former AVX plant on Seneca Street to inject the bacteria to digest the lingering degreaser chemicals.
Olean Water/Sewer Superintendent Brad Camp said city officials support the EPA decision and don’t anticipate any contamination from the process to be picked up in city wells on Richmond Avenue and off East River Road.
“We’ve had no issues with other (brownfield) sites in the city using (the process),” Camp said. “The process could last five years or more, it’s hard to say.”
AVX, Alcas and McGraw-Edison (now Cooper Industries) were named responsible parties by the EPA. The former Loohn’s Cleaners was also remediated by removing thousands of tons of contaminated soil. The chemical TCE was also used by cleaners. Contaminated soils were also removed at AVX.
The Olean Well Field Superfund site contains various wells, homes, and manufacturing facilities. Earlier industrial operations at the AVX property, as well as three other facilities that EPA considers sources of site contamination, resulted in the contamination of soil and groundwater with trichloroethylene, 1,4-dioxane, and other volatile organic compounds.
The contaminants migrated from the AVX property in groundwater to the south of the manufacturing site. As a result of the contamination at all four facilities, EPA added the site to the Superfund list in 1983. Since that time, several investigations led to cleanup remedies for the four source facilities and nearby impacted groundwater, most of which are being implemented by potentially responsible parties for the site.
Basile said the in-situ process had been used at other Superfund sites similar to Olean. The rate of the cleanup will depend on the severity of contamination, the depth of contamination and how far it has spread, Basile said. “Every site is different.”
The EPA may go to the responsible parties and ask for additional funding for the cleanup method determined in the record of decision, Basile said. An alternative is to have the responsible parties assist in preparing the design of the workplan.
Basile, who is responsible for 18 Western and Central New York counties in EPA Region 2, said, “We have used this (in-situ) treatment many times. The treatment is very successful.”
Visit the Olean Well Field Superfund site profile page for additional background and to view the Record of Decision.