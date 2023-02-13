Pedestrians struck in NYC

Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped and the driver arrested on Monday in New York. Police stopped the U-Haul truck and detained the driver after reports that the vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in New York City on Monday. Authorities say the driver of the truck fled the scene after mounting a sidewalk in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn and injuring several people.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into scooter riders in New York City on Monday, injuring at least eight people before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit.

At least eight people were hurt, including two people who were in critical condition, authorities said. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described the driver's actions as a "violent rampage through Brooklyn" but said there was no evidence of "terrorism involvement."

