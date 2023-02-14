A moped is pictured Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, after being struck by a U-Haul truck at 72nd Street and Third Avenue in Brooklyn.

 New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into cyclists and scooter riders in New York City on Monday, killing one person and injuring eight others before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn.

The driver was arrested and taken to a police station. His son identified him as Weng Sor, 62, a troubled man with a history of harmful behavior and stints behind bars.

Pedestrians struck

This December 2018 photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows Weng Sor, who authorities say was driving a U-Haul truck that struck and injured several people in New York City before police were able to pin the vehicle against a building.

