A moped is pictured Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, after being struck by a U-Haul truck at 72nd Street and Third Avenue in Brooklyn.

 New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — A man who went on a deadly rampage with a U-Haul truck Monday in New York City was suffering from an apparent mental health crisis and said he started mowing people down after seeing an “invisible object” coming toward him, police said Tuesday.

Weng Sor, 62, was charged Tuesday with murder and attempted murder in the attack, which unfolded over a harrowing 48 minutes over a large swath of Brooklyn’s bustling Bay Ridge neighborhood. Police eventually pinned the truck against a building after a miles-long chase.

Pedestrians struck

This December 2018 photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows Weng Sor, who authorities say was driving a U-Haul truck that struck and injured several people in New York City before police were able to pin the vehicle against a building.

