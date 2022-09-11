YORKSHIRE — A pair of fatal accidents over the weekend claimed three lives in the northeast corner of Cattaraugus County.
Two Cattaraugus County men were killed and a woman was left in critical condition after a vehicle collided with a utility pole at about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Yorkshire. Meanwhile, a Saturday evening accident killed one and injured three in the town of Freedom.
Machias-based state police said the driver in the Yorkshire accident was Jarrett D. Kile, 30, of Arcade, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by a Cattaraugus County coroner. Front-seat passenger Willie J. Boyles, 33, of Delevan, was transported to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville and was later pronounced dead.
The rear-seat passenger, Amber L. Cosentino, 31, of Delevan, was transported to Erie County Medical Center in critical condition with multiple injuries.
State police said an investigation of the crash determined that a 2008 Pontiac G5 driven by Kile was northbound on Route 16 and was observed by multiple witnesses as being operated erratically. The car went off the eastern shoulder of the road, causing it to go airborne and strike a utility pole.
The NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Collision Reconstruction Unit have assisted in the investigation, which was reported to be ongoing.
Route 16 was closed from Worden Road to Williams Drive in the town of Yorkshire for several hours due to the crash.
AT AROUND 6:11 p.m. Saturday, a one-vehicle accident left a driver dead and three passengers injured, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday.
The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene on Pigeon Hill Road in the town of Freedom, while three passengers were transported to Erie County Medical Center due to injury, deputies said.
Multiple local fire departments assisted in managing the scene of the accident. No other information was available Sunday.