Police lights
File

YORKSHIRE — A pair of fatal accidents over the weekend claimed three lives in the northeast corner of Cattaraugus County. 

Two Cattaraugus County men were killed and a woman was left in critical condition after a vehicle collided with a utility pole at about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Yorkshire. Meanwhile, a Saturday evening accident killed one and injured three in the town of Freedom. 

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social