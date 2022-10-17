JAMESTOWN — SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Charlene Johnson, Health Center assistant, and Jody Perrin, director of marketing and communications, recently received the 2021 President’s Award and State University of New York Chancellor’s Award for Excellence.
Johnson has earned the President’s and Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service. She has been with the college for more than 20 years, beginning as part-time Health Center assistant in 2000 and earning promotion to her current position in 2005.
Johnson earned a certificate in Medical Office Technology from Jamestown Business College in 1998.
“Char has been a strong supporter, working through many changes in the center, including medical professional program requirements, working with health and wellness elements of epidemics such as the bird flu, swine flu, and Ebola,” said Daniel DeMarte, president of JCC. “She always says ‘It’s going to be OK,’ not only to everyone who comes in with a health issue, but to her colleagues as well. She then sees to it that things are OK.”
Johnson is credited with being instrumental in supporting her department, as well as other JCC staff, faculty, and students. She has assisted with residence hall move-ins, data and illness tracking, making wellness calls to those who tested positive for COVID-19, and being a comforting presence to anyone in need.
“Charlene has been a steady hand at the wheel, and someone we can all depend on for support and a smile,” shared Nickey Riczker, executive director of Human Resources for JCC.
Perrin received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service. She began with JCC in 2008 as a graphic designer, and was promoted to her current position in 2014.
Perrin earned her bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Youngstown State University. Prior to her work at JCC, she worked for Pegasus Printing Group in marketing and graphic design, and Humility of Mary Health Partners in public relations and graphic design.
“Some of Jody’s many accomplishments during her tenure at JCC include creating and managing numerous, high-quality marketing campaigns; creating and leading a communications task force designed to ensure timely and consistent messaging to employees, students, and the community at large; and heading up the entire redesign of campus wayfinding signage at all JCC locations,” DeMarte shared. “She serves as a member of several working groups, including the Planning Advisory Council, which plays an instrumental role in the college’s strategic planning process."
Perrin is described by her staff as a powerhouse, mentor, dedicated, and caring leader. She has served on several additional work groups including Heart of Olean Mural, Student Journey Mapping, and commencement.
“Jody inspires those around her to be the best they can be,” Riczker shared. “She validates her team’s efforts, and offers constructive critique for how to be even better.”
“I can’t think of two more deserving individuals for these recognitions,” said DeMarte. “Congratulations Char. Congratulations Jody.”