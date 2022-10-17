JAMESTOWN — SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Charlene Johnson, Health Center assistant, and Jody Perrin, director of marketing and communications, recently received the 2021 President’s Award and State University of New York Chancellor’s Award for Excellence.

Johnson has earned the President’s and Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service. She has been with the college for more than 20 years, beginning as part-time Health Center assistant in 2000 and earning promotion to her current position in 2005.

22_10%20Perrin%20Jody.jpeg

Jody Perrin

 

