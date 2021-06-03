BELMONT — Allegany County health officials reported that two octogenarians were the latest to die in connection to COVID-19.
“Both deaths, a male age 86 and a female age 80 were due to or a consequence of COVID-19,” officials said in their press release. “We extend our deepest condolences to their families,and we ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.
“It is imperative that Allegany County residents continue to wear a mask if you are not vaccinated, follow social/physical distancing protocols when possible, wash your hands often to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and get vaccinated.”
Anyone with general COVID-19 questions may call (585) 268-9250.
The deaths, bringing the tally of people who have died inside the county’s borders to 57, appear to have been reported by the state Department of Health last week as the 85th and 86th deaths of county residents.
The state collects deaths on COVID-19 deaths from providers across the state, reporting deaths by the home county of victims. County-level officials are notified by healthcare providers in the county of deaths of patients under their care. As many Allegany County residents were taken to facilities in other counties before death — specifically to hospitals in nearby counties which were closer to their homes than any Allegany County hospital — the place of fatality date for Allegany County falls behind the deaths for county residents.
FOUR NEW COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total to date to 3,584. Of all cases, 3,508 have resulted in recoveries.
Officials reported 100 active quiarantines or isolations, with 13,094 orders issued to date.
