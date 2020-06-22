OLEAN — Two Olean City School District teachers are retiring at the close of the 2019-20 school year.
Jan Rhody, who has taught at the district for 32 years, was the director of music and brought a wealth of talent and passion to her students.
After teaching vocal/general music at Olean Middle School for many years, she moved to the high school vocal music position in 2006 and conducted select, concert and bel canto choirs, and was the vocal director for the school musicals.
“In retirement, she hopes to spend more time kayaking and enjoying the outdoors at her family cabin,” the Olean Teachers Association said in a press statement about the retirements.
Suzanne Kallenbach taught at the district for 13 years. She completed the end of her teaching career at OIMS on the fourth-grade team.
“Sue’s wisdom, kindness and creativity made a profound impact on the lives of her students,” the OTA said. “Her colleagues refer to her as a true leader, mentor and outstanding educator. In retirement, Sue is looking forward to spending more time with her family.
“The Olean Teachers Association would like to thank both for their many years of service and wish them all the best throughout retirement.”