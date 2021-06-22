OLEAN — Two graduating Portville Central School seniors have received scholarship awards managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation for students pursuing trade/technical careers.
Hunter Griffin received the Arnold S. McHone Sr. Manufacturing Scholarship for $1,800.
Established by Yvonne McHone in memory of her husband and founder of McHone Industries, Arnold McHone, the McHone scholarship is for graduating seniors or graduates from any high school in Cattaraugus County pursuing a technical education at any post-secondary one- or two-year institution in any field related to manufacturing.
Griffin will attend the Hobart Institute of Welding.
Cody Isenberg received the Eva M. Taggerty Memorial Scholarship for $500.
Established in memory of Eva Taggerty by her daughter, Beth Taggerty, the scholarship provides an annual award for graduating seniors of Portville Central School who plan to seek a two- or four-year degree in a construction industry-related career/technical field. Preference is given to students who have attended BOCES or students who are planning to attend Alfred State College.
Isenberg will study welding at Alfred State.
Donations can be made to the Arnold S. McHone Sr. Manufacturing Scholarship and/or the Eva M. Taggerty Memorial Scholarship funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.