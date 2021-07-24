OLEAN — Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department — one from Thursday and one on Friday.
There have now been 5,765 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The health department is currently following 33 active cases of COVID-19, including four residents who are hospitalized. There are now 152 in contact quarantine.
There have now been 3,015 cases of COVID-19 involving people from the southeast part of the county, 1,097 in the northeast, 865 in the southwest and 698 in the northwest.
Those residents diagnosed with the virus include 3,075 women and 2,690 men.
Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Williams said there are now 31,120 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 33,509 people with at least one vaccine dose.
That’s 53.% of the 18 and older population and 43.6% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose, Watkins said .
Friday’s daily positivity was 1%, the seven-day rolling average was 2.8% and the 14-day average was 1.8%
Percent positive for Cattaraugus County: Daily percent positive is 1.0% 7 day rolling average percent positive is 2.8% 14 day rolling average percent positive is 1.8%.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: