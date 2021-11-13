STEAMBURG — Two more bison from South Dakota that were transported to the Seneca Nation Gakwi:yo:h Farms near Steamburg Thursday have died.
The Seneca Nation Agriculture Department announced Thursday that a public release of bison was canceled after two of the Buffalo died during transport. The release was done in collaboration with the InterTribal Buffalo Council and The Nature Conservancy.
Seven buffalo joined the Seneca Nation’s herd on Thursday, a spokesman said. “The animals are on location and integrating into their new home.”
There are now 73 bison roaming the farm on Sunfish Flats in the Seneca Nation. The Senecas started by purchasing part of a herd in Machias three years ago. This spring, the Onondaga Nation sent an additional herd.
The InterTribal Buffalo Council has partnered with Native American Tribes across the country to restore buffalo, helping expand the population size and genetic diversity of their herds.
The Senecas said buffalo are keystone species whose ecological role is integral to thousands of other natural relationships across North America. Their restoration on Tribal lands is an essential step in repairing these relationships which have been severed by European settlement and the ensuing violence against Native people as well as the extensive conversion of natural areas.
Since 1992, ITBC has transported more than 10,000 buffalo to Tribal lands through its Surplus Buffalo Program. The Nature Conservancy is a relatively new partner to ITBC and transferred more than 130 buffalo thus far in 2021 to ITBC Tribal nations including the Seneca Nation.
“Each animal returned to Tribal land becomes much more than its physical presence on the landscape—it signifies a restored web of relationships that had been broken for hundreds of years,’” said Troy Heinert, ITBC’s Executive Director.
There is some risk during buffalo roundup and transport, as significant stress to the animals can occur, as well as injury or death.
“Buffalo are wildlife. Anytime you work with wildlife there is a considerable risk to their safety,” Heinert added. “Unfortunately, four buffalo died as a result of injuries sustained during transport on Thursday. The Seneca Nation followed their normal procedures to distribute the meat.”
“We are so grateful for the quick response from our community to pivot in a moment of duress, as we prepared on very short notice to process and distribute the buffalo meat to our community,” said Michael Snyder, director Seneca Nation Gakwi:yo:h Farms. “Not only did the Seneca Nation Gakwi:yo:h Farms staff step up tremendously, but our call to the community was heard and we were able to embrace the sacrifice made by the wild buffalo.”