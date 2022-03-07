OLEAN — Two men teamed up Monday morning to rescue a woman who jumped off the East State Street bridge into the fast-flowing and frigid waters of Olean Creek.
A motorist spotted the woman sitting on the edge of the bridge about 9:15 a.m., stopped his car and asked if she needed help. As he looked away to call 911, she jumped into the water. A second man, walking his dog, along the west bank of the creek heard the woman screaming and spotted her in the water.
“He heroically risked his life by braving the high, cold waters and saved her life by rescuing her,” Fire Chief Timothy Richardson said.
The two men, who were not identified, were walking the woman up to East State Street when the ambulance and other first responders arrived moments later.
Paramedics treated the woman in the ambulance for hypothermia and traumatic injuries as she was rushed to the hospital.
The man who jumped into the water to rescue her declined medical treatment at the scene, but accepted a ride home from a city code enforcement officer so he could warm up.
“These events are evidence that even in the most turbulent of times the selfless acts of two men helped save the life of a stranger today,” Richardson told the Times Herald Monday afternoon.
“If one man did not take the time out of his day to see what this individual was doing and if she was OK, no one may have noticed her jump,” the chief said. “Also, if the other man was not in the right place at the right time and willing to risk his life to save another, this story might have had a different outcome.”
Richardson added: "The City of Olean Fire and Police Departments thank both of you men for what you did today. You are heroes!”
Richardson said the motorist who first spotted the woman on the bridge was westbound and pulled into East Avenue to help the woman. “He knew something was wrong. As he dialed 911, the woman jumped. He ran to the south side of the bridge and spotted her in the water.”
The man on the creek bank tied his dog off and sprinted downstream to catch up with the woman before he jumped into the fast-moving water and pulled her out a short distance from the confluence with the Allegheny River, Richardson said.
Normally, it’s not recommended to go into cold, fast-moving water to rescue someone, he added, and often there can then be two victims in such circumstances.
In this case, the man was in good shape and there were no other options. In the time it took first responders to arrive, she could have flowed out of the creek and into the Allegheny River.
Richardson said the high water may have saved the woman from more severe injuries she could have suffered from a 25-foot fall at normal water levels there — about 18 inches.
Neither man involved in the rescue wished to be identified, Richardson said.
“These guys went above and beyond,” he said.