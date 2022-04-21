A pair of fundraiser auctions to support the Erway family, the victims of a deadly fire April 11 in Genesee Township, Pa., are planned for this weekend.
The Erway family lost three sons, a niece and a family friend in the fire that destroyed their home earlier this month.
On Saturday, R.G. Mason Auctions will auction off a number of items at the Allegany County Fairgrounds in Angelica during the 31st annual Spring Extravaganza Consignment Auction.
Items to be auctioned include an Amish shed, a lawnmower, a snow blower and a leaf blower.
All proceeds from the benefit items go to the Project Clover Aid 4-H to help support the Erway family. Items will be sold at the start of the auction at 9 a.m.
All checks will be made out directly to Project Clover Aid, and there will also be jars for cash donations. Allegany County 4-H kids will also be selling raffle tickets for a pig and steer meat raffle drawn at a later date.
Then on Sunday, the Headwaters Future Farmers of America and 4-H will host a fundraiser auction at the Northern Potter High School Gym in Ulysses, Pa., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the drawings starting at 3 o’clock.
All are invited to a day of gift auctions, food and support for the Erways. All of the proceeds will go directly to the family.
The fire’s victims were Raymond, 17, Tristan, 16, and Evan Erway, 14; the Erways’ cousin, Mikalah Roulo, 16, and Krysta Kane, a family friend.
The parents of the boys, Michelle and Charles Erway, were flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester early April 11 after they escaped the fire.
The Erways were long-time supporters and participants in both the Allegany County Fair 4-H and Potter County Fair.
State police, after a thorough investigation of the fire damage, said a possible issue with a wood stove or its chimney could have been the cause. It was determined the fire started in the basement of the home, but due to the extensive damage, the specific cause could not be determined.