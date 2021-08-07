OLEAN -- Two unidentified 18-year-olds were killed in a one-vehicle crash Saturday evening, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reported.
Deputies reported Saturday afternoon that they responded at about 10:10 p.m. Friday to a one-vehicle rollover crash on Barnum Road.
Two passengers described only as juveniles were transported to Olean General Hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Deputies did not identify the driver or any of the passengers, nor did they identify the circumstances of the crash.
Deputies were assisted by multiple local fire departments and the New York State Police. The investigation is continuing with the sheriff's accident reconstruction team.