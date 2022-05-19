OLEAN — Events from river floats to mountain runs and dances to yard sales mean this weekend is shaping up to be a magnificent weekend of fun mayhem.
Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce leaders are hoping to have a fun weekend of mayhem during the inaugural Magnificent May Mayhem event, set for Friday and Saturday.
“Mayhem is creating havoc – well, GOACC is creating havoc of a good kind – between music, dancing, catching a wave, to floating, hiking, and tossing a disc for putting challenges, the Magnificent May Mayhem has something for everyone,” said Chamber chief operating officer Meme Yanetsko.
The weekend opens at 5 p.m. Friday with a street dance on the 100 block of Laurens Street, with music courtesy the Beat City Music Sound Stage. Food will be offered by The Hungry Burro and drinks from Sanzo Beverage and Wright Beverages.
Family-friendly activities include catching a wave on a mechanical surfboard, a regular bounce house and an ocean explorer inflatable play from Blue Apple Productions from Rochester. The individual bounces/surf fee will be $5; a wristband for all-you-can-bounce/surf is $10; and a family four-pack for $30. Diggin Roots Band will play Friday for the dance, which runs until 9 p.m.
SATURDAY IS jammed with various events, organizers said, starting at 8 a.m. with vendors at War Vets Park. In addition, the Community Wide Yard Sales are set for 8 a.m.-4 p.m. across the greater Olean area. A full list of participating sales is online at www.oleanny.com/events/#garage-sale.
A pair of competitions are serving as the cornerstones of the M3.
The River Regatta — featuring 1-person, 2-person, 4-person and 6-person classes — will present prizes to the first place finishers in the timed event. The launch site is at the Steam Valley Road bridge, and the competition begins at 10 a.m.
Looking for a less stressful trip? A river float is set for 10:30 a.m. from the same launch site.
For those who prefer dry land, the Hike to Hermann endurance run is set for 11 a.m.
“The Hike to Hermann features an elevation change of flat road surface up a dirt road at 392 feet when you get to the next turn – all within a half-mile distance,” said Erica Dreher, the Chamber’s member services director and an avid runner.
The run starts at Four Mile Brewing Co., heads up Mount Hermann, and back down to War Vets Park for a four-mile run. Each participant will receive a participation medal and top female and male receive a trophy.
To register for either boating event or the run, visit shop.oleanny.com, call 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.
A less taxing option is the Twin Tiers Putting Challenge, sponsored by the Twin Tiers Disc Golf Club.
“Our crew will set up portable baskets featuring 18 unique putting stations designed to challenge players with a variety of obstacles, lengths, heights and angles faced in a real round of disc golf,” said Rich Longer, co-founder of the Twin Tiers Disc Golf Club.
The ‘casual play’ event will run from 12-1:30 p.m. Players get two putts at every station. One point for each putt made, plus a bonus point if both putts are made. Top 5 best scores playoff in a final round for medals & prizes. Putters are available for those who do not have discs. Registration is open on Saturday, but organizers encourage pre-registration either by calling 716-372-4433 or online at shop.oleanny.com. The fee is $5 which gets one into the challenge play and one drink voucher for refreshments at the park.
With live music at War Vets Park, some may just want to come for the atmosphere of fun, Chamber officials said, and that’s OK with them. Food and beer vendors open at 10 a.m., and live music begins at noon.
“GOACC connected with several of the senior and assisted living centers in the area to encourage trips to the park this Saturday to enjoy the park and the music going on,” Yanetsko said. “We hope the weather will cooperate for this great activity for our senior market.”
To help remember the occasion, the Chamber partnered with Studio4East for event T-shirts and tank tops, which will be offered for sale both days for $12 to $20.
Chamber officials noted that some events have been pulled from the lineup since first announced. Yanetsko said a flea market, a putt-putt crawl, and wine walk were originally announced but have been withdrawn for one reason or another. The latter two events are expected to be part of one of the three StrOlean events set for this year, she added.
“We had originally listed a Flea Market as a part of M3, but numbers fell short; but we will have about eight retail vendors displaying a variety of products,” Yanetsko said.
For more information, visit www.oleanny.com.
Schedule of events
Friday
5-9 p.m., Street Dance on 100 block of Laurens Street.
Saturday
8 a.m.-4 p.m., Vendors at War Vets Park
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Community Wide Garage Sales
10 a.m., River Regatta
10 a.m., Beer truck and food trucks open at War Vets Park
10:30 a.m., Float the Allegheny
11 a.m., Hike Herman endurance run
Noon, Beat City Sound stage opens. Performers include Swords of a Joker, Crop Circle Worship, and Bitter Coast
Noon-1:30 p.m. Disc Golf Putting Challenge, War Vets Park
2 p.m. Awards given for competitions