OLEAN — Two more Cattaraugus County residents died from COVID-19 on Wednesday and 103 new cases were reported.
The county health department has reported almost 600 COVID-19 cases in the first 10 days of November, which is on track to be the worst month of the pandemic in terms of new cases.
Besides the 581 cases reported so far this month, there have also been 19 deaths. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 since April 2020 is now 158
December 2020 was the worst month of the pandemic for new cases, with 1,427 cases and 29 deaths. In February 2021 there were 30 deaths to mark the deadliest month.
October 2021 was the month with the second highest number of cases, 1,283, and January 2021 was the third highest with 1,200 COVID-19 cases reported, according to health department data.
With the 103 cases reported Wednesday, the county has now had 8,893 cases of COVID-19. Eighty-one of the new cases involved people who were not vaccinated, while 22 were vaccinated.
The cases involving vaccinated individuals is an indication that the efficiency of the vaccine is waning in some people, and of the high transmissibility of the delta variant. This is why booster shots are now being made available to older residents, those who are immune compromised and health care workers.
There are 612 active cases of the coronavirus, 41 who are hospitalized and 803 in contact quarantine.
There are now 4,322 cases in the southeast part of the county, 1,705 in the southwest, 1,637 in the northeast and 1,229 in the northwest. Women represent 4,748 of the COVID-19 cases and 4,145 were men.
Watkins said the county now has 60% of its 18 and older population and 49.9% of the entire population with at least one dose of the vaccine.
The health department has set a number of vaccination clinics this month including:
Nov. 13 — Jamestown Community College, 206 N. Union St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 16 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 1 to 5 p.m.
Nov. 30 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: