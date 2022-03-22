OLEAN — Two new commercial spaces are being considered on the former Ponderosa site in the West End.
During a city planning board meeting last week — a recording of which was posted online Friday — Caliber Brokerage of Fairport, working with property owner Indus Real Estate, has applied for a site plan to build structures on the property between Aldi and West State Street.
Casey Burch, a civil engineer and project manager with Solli Engineering, explained to the planning board what is being developed at the site.
“We are proposing two buildings — one is a 3,500-square-foot medical clinic, and the other one will be a fast casual restaurant with a drive-up window. It’s not a drive-through — this specific user will be using an online order system and you come up when your time is ready. You can’t just come in and order from the order board and pick up, you have to have an online order.”
Such digital-only ordering restaurants have become more popular in recent years. Chains including Starbucks, Dunkin and Chipotle have recently begun opening stores working solely on digital orders.
While the interior layout of the structure was not shown during the meeting — indicating whether or not the building will have interior dining areas — a small patio area with seating is also planned for the restaurant site.
The prospective vendor at the site was not identified during the meeting, and Keri Kerper, coordinator of the city’s Office of Community Development, confirmed that Starbucks is not being located at the site. She could not comment on other potential developments involving the chain elsewhere in the city.
There is no definite answer on the prospective medical tenant, either.
‘“For something this size … kind of like an urgent care-type facility,” Burch said. “The tenant is still up in the air.”
Indus was founded in 1988 and operates dozens of hotels and restaurants — including Microtels near St. Bonaventure University and in Wellsville — in the Rochester, Finger Lakes and Western New York regions.
Ponderosa opened in 1975 as one of the original tenants of the Olean Center Mall, moving to the West End in 1996, shortly after construction of the Kmart and Walmart department store plazas. The restaurant abruptly closed in March 2018, and was demolished in 2020.
The planning board set a public hearing on the site plan for 6:30 p.m. March 28.