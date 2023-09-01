Twist & Scoops ice cream shop open year-round in Great Valley

GREAT VALLEY — The Martens family has added a third business to 4343 South Whalen Road with the grand opening of Twist & Scoops earlier this month.
Skyler and Christina Martens, who own the new business, already operate a pet shop and outdoor store located in the same facility.
The Great Valley family have big plans for their ice cream shop that will have extended hours and be open year-round — something unheard of in this area.
The shop offers Perry’s brand ice cream in bowls, cones, sundaes and milkshakes. There are a multitude of flavors to choose from and the cones can be dipped in flavored coatings including cherry, blue raspberry or birthday cake.
The menu also includes dairy-free ice cream, specialty smoothies and sundaes. Skyler said the big hit flavors for the fall season are Cider Mill and Pumpkin Pie.
“Soft serve ice cream is not on the menu yet, but we will have it next spring, along with Boba Tea that’s almost like a smoothie,” he said. “It’s a big one. The kids go crazy for it.”
In addition to ice cream, Twist & Scoops offers a full menu of snack foods from the grill and the fryer as well as daily specials. In the wintertime, they’ll have homemade soups.
Christina said it’s a family affair until school starts. The couple’s three daughters — Olivia (8), Anna (10) and Ella (14), who attend Salamanca schools — have been working in the shop with them all summer.
“It’s been fun,” she said. “I cook and he scoops ice cream with our teenage daughter.”
The Martens saw the need for a year-round ice cream shop in this area when they were on vacation in Florida. Christina said they made a joke to their friends that they were going to open their own shop because people up north can’t get ice cream at a stand in the wintertime.
That joke became a reality in April when they began preparing their ice cream shop that would not only be open year-round, but would also be open longer hours.
“We didn’t realize what it would entail to build and open up a commercial kitchen. Once we were finally able to open, we had a sigh of relief,” Skyler said. “There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes things that go on. This is the first kitchen I’ve ever built. Two months ago, it was just a wide-open space.”
FUTURE PLANS include enclosed indoor seating. Being big Buffalo Bills fans, the Martens will have the games playing on a big, flat-screen TV for diners to watch while they eat. Christina said they’ll offer appetizer and sampler platters that people can purchase.
Skyler said they have lots of parking and, hopefully, the lot will be paved before winter. He said their long-term goal is to have a little game area for the kids which will probably come next spring, or the next season.
“Once the parking lot gets paved, we’d like to have Roller Skating Nights and events like that,” Christina added.
Operating an ice cream shop is nothing new to Christina because, as a teenager, her first real job was at the former Tony’s Tastee Freeze in Salamanca.
Running three businesses with his wife is a full-time job for Skyler who was previously an operating engineer for IUOE Local 17 Heavy Equipment. During that time, he paved roads throughout the New England region. When they started a family, Skyler decided he wanted to be home. Now the family works together at their pet store, outdoor store and ice cream shop.
THE MARTENS opened Ellicottville Aquatics in 2016 and Martens Outdoors last year in July, Skyler said. He said the pet store was located in Ellicottville for about four months before they outgrew the space and moved it to its current location.
“The outdoor store wasn’t in the plan when we opened the pet store, but when I got back into hunting and realized how far people in this area had to go to buy hunting equipment, we expanded,” he said. “We started out in a 20-foot by 20-foot area in the pet store.”
At the time, the larger part of the building still housed an antique store. When Skyler heard the antique store was closing down, he saw the opportunity for more space and contacted the owner of the building. He said the business snowballed from there.
“Without the help of our landlord, Fred Perkins, we wouldn’t be open right now,” Christina said. “He’s been super supportive of us doing this and has helped us get going.”
The family lives nearby on Hungry Hollow Road from where Christina operates Martens Cleaning Service, her other business of eight years. When she’s not planning menu specials, scooping ice cream or cleaning, she’s busy as an assistant varsity swim and diving coach at the Salamanca City Central School District.
The ice cream shop is open seven days a week, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, call (716) 265-2857.