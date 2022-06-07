ST. BONAVENTURE — An exhibition featuring photos by members of the Twin Tiers Camera Club at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts opens Friday at St. Bonaventure University.
The public is invited to an opening reception at the Quick Center on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Twin Tiers Camera Club Photography Show runs through July 31 and is located in the Mezzanine Gallery on the second floor of the arts center.
The 46 works selected for the show are from 13 members of the club, which was started in the early 1970s by Olean businessman Jack Blumenthal.
Under the leadership of Dave Whitelaw, the club joined the Niagara Frontier Region Camera Club.
The mission of the Twin Tiers club reflects the leadership of its past presidents and current leader, Wade Aiken. Although club members are active in regional competitions, because photography has become such a technical form of the visual arts the club is most invested in the education and development of the knowledge and skills of amateur and professional photographers in the region.
The club has more than 30 members from New York and Pennsylvania.