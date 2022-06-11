JAMESTOWN — High school students are able to take one summer course tuition-free at SUNY Jamestown Community College through the Educational Advancement for Regional Neighbors grant.
EARN is open to high school students expected to graduate in 2022 or 2023 and who live in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus or Allegany counties.
The grant is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, and grants are still available for 50 eligible students who apply to take a Summer Session II course before June 15.
Students are responsible for fees and textbook costs. High school students interested in taking additional courses this summer may do so through the Pre-college Enrollment Program (PEP), which includes a grant that will cover half the cost of tuition, up to $500.
“Summer is a great time to get ahead in your coursework or gain exposure to something new,” said Jade Barber, interim director of High School Partnerships and director of College Connections. “High school students can get a head start on their studies, no matter where they ultimately attend college.”
Enrollment for the second series of summer sessions at SUNY Jamestown Community College is open. Classes begin July 5 and run through Aug. 11. In-person, online and hybrid courses are available.
Full eligibility details, the EARN application, and a list of available courses can be found at www.sunyjcc.edu/earn.