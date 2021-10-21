BRADFORD, Pa. — Family fun is in store for those who attend the annual “Trunk-or-Treat” at Grace Lutheran Church on Sunday, Oct. 31.
The event, a joint effort with Open Arms Church of Bradford, will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Grace Lutheran’s parking lot located at 79 Mechanic St. Guests are encouraged to come in costume and enjoy decorated trunks, games, free hot dogs and water, and, of course, plenty of candy.
"We really enjoy being a part of ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ and seeing our community gather to give kids a fun night to remember,” said Open Arms missions coordinator Annette Stark. “We love seeing all of the costumes and watching the kids' faces light up with joy and excitement as they go through the line to see all of the trunks and get their candy!"
For more information, or to sign up to help at the event, please visit https://oachurch.com/trunk-or-treat/.