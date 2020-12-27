President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Sunday, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.
Count U.S. Rep. Tom Reed among the lawmakers in Washington who were relieved by the president relenting on his surprise opposition to the bill.
“It’s an understatement to say that, after a long journey, we are relieved for the American people that the bipartisan emergency COVID-19 relief package has been signed into law,” Reed, R-Corning, and his co-chair of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., said in a statement Sunday night.
“Help will finally get to millions of struggling American families, small businesses, and communities,” the lawmakers said, adding they were “proud of the critical role that the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus played, working alongside our Senate partners, to help make this possible.”
The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.
The Associated Press reported that Trump announced the signing in a statement Sunday night that spoke of his frustrations with the COVID-19 relief for including only $600 checks to most Americans instead of the $2,000 that his fellow Republicans rejected. He also complained about what he considered unnecessary spending by the government at large.
But Trump’s eleventh-hour objections created turmoil because lawmakers had thought he was supportive of the bill, which had been negotiated for months with White House input.
“I will sign the Omnibus and Covid package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed,” Trump said in the statement.
While the president insisted he would send Congress “a redlined version” with items to be removed under the rescission process, those are merely suggestions to Congress. The bill, as signed, would not necessarily be changed.
AP reported that lawmakers now have breathing room to continue debating whether the relief checks should be as large as the president has demanded. The Democratic-led House supports the larger checks and is set to vote on the issue Monday, but it’s expected to be ignored by the Republican-held Senate where spending faces opposition.
Earlier Sunday, Reed said he supported Trump’s wish for increased stimulus checks for Americans as part of the COVID-19 relief package.
“The American people are hurting,” Reed said. “Economic stagnation and lockdowns have left many in difficult financial situations.”
Reed said he communicated to Trump his support for the president’s call to increase the total size of stimulus checks to $2,000 per individual — and the congressman said he would vote in favor of the CASH Act.
“It is only fair that we act decisively now to deliver the comprehensive relief individuals desperately need,” Reed said.
Republicans and Democrats swiftly welcomed Trump’s decision to sign the bill into law.
“The compromise bill is not perfect, but it will do an enormous amount of good for struggling Kentuckians and Americans across the country who need help now,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “I thank the President for signing this relief into law.”
AP reported Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signaling a wait-and-see approach.
Over the holiday weekend, Reed joined Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike in urging Trump to sign the end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill.
Reed and Gottheimer joined with several U.S. senators in asking the president, vacationing in Florida, to sign the bill “to show your support for the American people who are in need of emergency lifelines like food, shelter, unemployment benefits and small business relief during these challenging times.”
The senators signing on to the joint statement over the holiday weekend were Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Susan Collins, R-Maine, Bill Cassidy, R-La., Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Angus King, I-Maine, Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
Trump surprised members of both parties and upended months of negotiations when he demanded last week that the package — already passed the House and Senate by large margins and believed to have Trump’s support — be revised to include larger COVID relief checks and scaled-back spending.
Aside from unemployment benefits and relief payments to families, money for vaccine distribution, businesses, cash-starved public transit systems and more was on the line. Protections against evictions also hang in the balance.
Democrats said last week they would call House lawmakers back to Washington for a vote Monday on Trump’s proposal to send out $2,000 relief checks, instead of the $600 approved by Congress. But the idea is likely to die in the Republican-controlled Senate, as it did among Republicans in the House during a rare Christmas Eve session.