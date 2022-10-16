ALBANY (TNS) — Former president Donald Trump gave gubernatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin his formal endorsement on Sunday, calling the Long IslandRepublican a “winner” and wishing Zeldin luck in the upcoming November election.
The endorsement is no surprise: Zeldin, who faces incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul in the race for the state’s top position, had been a close ally to Trump during the former’s president’s time in office. And Trump has returned the favor as Zeldin jockeys for governor, including taking center stage at a fundraising event in September that sold tickets for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The statement posted to Truth Social, Trump’s favored social media platform, praised Zeldin’s positions on the border, crime and the military, as well as his “brilliant” legal background.
”Lee Zeldin is a WINNER who GOT THINGS DONE,” Trump wrote on Sunday, adding that he has “watched and known” the congressman for many years.
Zeldin was one of several Republican members of Congress who voted against the certification of election results from the 2020 presidential election, an effort spearheaded by Trump.
Meanwhile, Democrats have hammered Zeldin for his ties to the former president and for his vote on the election certification, while Zeldin has focused most of his campaign rhetoric on issues of public safety and bail reform.