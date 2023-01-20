Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on Nov. 15 in Palm Beach, Fla.

 Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK (TNS) — Former President Donald Trump dropped a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday just a day after a federal judge slapped him and a lawyer with a nearly $1 million fine for filing bogus cases against political enemies.

Trump pulled the plug on the Florida suit against James after being slapped down by U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks over a separate lawsuit that accused Hillary Clinton of engineering the Russia collusion probe.

