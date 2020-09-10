ALBANY (TNS) — President Donald Trump is feuding with Gov. Andrew Cuomo again over the federal and state responses to the coronavirus pandemic.
“One of the WORST governors in the USA. Caused 11,000 deaths in nursing homes alone due to his bad moves and incompetence. At least he said I ‘did a phenomenal job’. But he didn’t!!!” Trump said in a Twitter rant about Cuomo Thursday.
The New York Post reports Trump shared tweets from former House speaker Newt Gingrich criticizing Cuomo over New York City’s crime rate and a Daily Mail story about residents of highly taxed states like New York, Connecticut and New Jersey moving to Florida.
Cuomo “has completely lost control,” Trump tweeted. “Sad!”
The president also called Cuomo’s announcement that NYC restaurants can reopen indoor dining with COVID-19 restrictions on Sept. 30 a “step in the right direction, but should go faster!”
“Trump now criticizes me b/c I speak the truth. He can’t handle it,” Cuomo responded on Twitter. “He said my COVID leadership was ‘great,’ I was ‘working hard’ & ‘applauded’ me for my ‘bold’ response. FACT: NYers flattened the curve FACT: Trump’s failed leadership & incompetence cost thousands of lives.”
Cuomo also fired shots over Bob Woodward’s tapes, released Wednesday, where Trump admits he knew COVID-19 was deadly on Feb. 7 but continued downplaying it for weeks to avoid a “panic.”
“Trump doesn’t know when he’s lying anymore,” the Empire State governor wrote. “He admitted on tape to Woodward he lied to Americans about COVID, costing thousands of lives. Concerned about public safety, Trump? 1K Americans are dying a day from COVID—more than any other Western Country—b/c of your incompetence.”
Trump and Cuomo have repeatedly clashed on a number of issues beyond the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump, a Republican, has previously claimed New Yorkers are leaving the state “like never before” and refused to allow New Yorkers to enroll in Global Entry and other “trusted traveler” programs. Cuomo, a Democrat, has accused Trump of inciting hate and doing “nothing but tweet” when it comes to gun control, and also irked the president when he signed a law preventing presidential pardons for state crimes, including his associates like former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
Cuomo called Trump a “maniacal” “tabloid cartoon” last week after the president threatened to cut off federal funds to his hometown over rising crime.
“We’re talking about the worst president for New York City in history,” Cuomo said. “Those who know him best, like him least. That’s true of New York City, that’s true of his own family... Forget bodyguards, he better have an army if he wants to walk down the streets in New York City.”
NEW YORK UPDATE
New York’s coronavirus infection rate remained below 1% for a 34th consecutive day as the number of people tested in the state ramped up following the Labor Day weekend.
The state reported a positivity rate of 0.98% in testing done on Wednesday.
New York now has 441,911 confirmed cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 482 New Yorkers were hospitalized with the virus Wednesday, an increase of 19 patients from the previous day.
An additional seven people across New York died from COVID-19, bringing the statewide death toll to 25,376 since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters in a conference call Thursday that he has observed a severe drop in testing in other states, especially in Florida. He said the decreased testing is part of a politically-motivated “deception” to make it appear that fewer people are infected with COVID-19.