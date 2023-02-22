Trump Train Derailment Ohio

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine (Ohio) Fire Department as he visits the area in the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment Feb. 3.

 Associated Press

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized the federal response to the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, as a "betrayal" during a visit to the village where residents and local leaders are increasingly frustrated more than two weeks after the disaster.

The former president, who is mounting a third bid for the White House, wore his trademark red "Make America Great Again" cap as he said the community needs "answers and results," not excuses.

