President Trump fired back Thursday at Gov. Andrew Cuomo over coronavirus, crime and probes of the president’s finances and taxes as their war of words careened into a second day.
“11,000 people alone died in Nursing Homes because of his incompetence!” Trump tweeted about Cuomo.
The president later questioned why New York prosecutors have time to investigate the allegedly fraudulent business practices of the Trump Organization and his relatives.
“Cuomo should get his puppet New York prosecutors, who have been illegally after me and my family for years, to investigate his incompetent handling of the (pandemic),” Trump tweeted.
Critics of the president point out that more than 185,000 Americans have died on Trump’s watch, while Cuomo is often given high marks for his handling of the pandemic, the high rate nursing home deaths aside.
Trump was triggered to fire back at Cuomo after the governor ripped the president Wednesday night over threatens to cut off federal funds to Democrat-controlled cities and states.
A tweet by the president on Wednesday: "My Administration will do everything in its power to prevent weak mayors and lawless cities from taking Federal dollars while they let anarchists harm people, burn buildings, and ruin lives and businesses. We’re putting them on notice today."
Cuomo dismissed the Trump administration threat as an “illegal stunt” and seemingly warned the president to stay away from his hometown or risk the fury of street justice by angry New Yorkers.
“He better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York," Cuomo said during a press briefing Wednesday night. "New Yorkers don’t want to have anything to do with him."
A Trump spokesperson called the warning an admission that Cuomo has “lost control” of safety in the city and state.
The governor did not immediately respond to Trump’s jibe about nursing home deaths. But on Wednesday evening, he attacked the president over the federal government's response to COVID-19 overall.
"Remember, COVID ambushed New York due to Trump's negligence," Cuomo said. "It was his negligence that allowed the virus to ambush New York, and that's not rhetorical. It was his negligence that believed the virus was still in China."
Cuomo used a tack he's taken before in stressing the coronavirus arrived in NYC via Europe, not China.
"He calls it the 'China virus,'" Cuomo said of Trump. "It's not the 'China virus.' It's the European virus. It came here from Europe. January, February, March, (Trump) did nothing until March. March 15 is when he did the European travel ban."
Cuomo said it was Trump's "negligence that brought it here and then his arrogance where he won't provide state and local funding to help states and cities to recover from the pandemic that his negligence caused."
While Cuomo faces serious questions about his mandate that New York nursing homes take in COVID-19 patients at the height of infections and deaths, the state now shows one of the lowest infection and death rates in the nation.
Nevertheless, the Justice Department is seeking information about how New York and other states with Democrat governors handled nursing homes and the pandemic.
New York Attorney General Letitia James said Trump should be prepared for legal action if he threatens funding for NYC again.
“This is nothing more than a desperate, last ditch election strategy by a president too weak to lead us through these national crises," she said in a statement.
Meanwhile Thursday, Trump faced backlash for urging voters in North Carolina to vote by mail and then try to vote again in person to test the mail-in ballot system in the Nov. 3 election.
The Associated Press reported that Trump was asked by a television reporter during his trip Wednesday to Wilmington, North Carolina, if he had confidence in the vote-by-mail system.
"They will vote and then they are going to have to check their vote by going to the poll and voting that way because if it tabulates then they won't be able to do that," Trump told WECT. "So, let them send it in and let them go vote.
"And if the system is as good as they say it is, then they obviously won't be able to vote (at the poll). If it isn't tabulated, they will be able to vote."
North Carolina's attorney general, Democrat Josh Stein, said it is outrageous for the president to suggest that people "break the law in order to help him sow chaos in our election."
"Make sure you vote, but do NOT vote twice!" Stein tweeted. "I will do everything in my power to make sure the will of the people is upheld in November."
It's a felony under North Carolina state law to vote twice. Once someone has cast an absentee ballot, that person may not change or cancel it, or decide to vote in person on Election Day, according to the state election board's website.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News, "This idea that he is encouraging people to vote twice is yet another example of the media taking him out of context and ignoring the facts."