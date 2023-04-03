Trout opener on Ischua Creek

Fishing on New York state’s trout opener on Saturday on Ischua Creek are (from left) Jenna, Christine and Mya Goodling of Olean. The weather was unusually sunny and relatively warm — for the traditional April 1 trout opener — on the day before a front moved through with high winds and some rain.

 Jerry Trass/Olean Times Herald

Local & Social