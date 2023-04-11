WELLSVILLE — A trivia night to benefit the Allegany County SPCA is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Wellsville Country Club.
Hosted by the Allegany County Government Intern Class, the event will be a team trivia contest with teams of up to six people competing.
Cost is $15 per person for team registration. Event includes pizza, wings, snacks and non-alcoholic beverage buffet. Cash prizes awarded to top three teams.
To sign up, contact John Butler, county government teacher, at john_butler@caboces.org or call (585) 307-5019.