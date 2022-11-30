Genesee Library

Genesee Library in Little Genesee.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

LITTLE GENESEE — Three Allegany County buildings will receive aid thanks to state Historic Preservation Grants.

The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced Wednesday that 12 historic rehabilitation projects in rural Western New York will be supported by more than $470,000 in federal grants and local matching funds, including three in Allegany County.

