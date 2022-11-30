LITTLE GENESEE — Three Allegany County buildings will receive aid thanks to state Historic Preservation Grants.
The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced Wednesday that 12 historic rehabilitation projects in rural Western New York will be supported by more than $470,000 in federal grants and local matching funds, including three in Allegany County.
Genesee Library will receive $50,000 to update the 1903 building’s heating system, mitigate water and flooding issues, and add insulation to prevent frozen pipes. The building is eligible for inclusion in the State/National Registers of Historic Places and a nomination will be prepared as part of this project funding.
Architectural Rescue LLC will receive $50,000 for window restoration and weatherization work at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center, a beloved community space located in a ca. 1860 commercial building. The building is eligible for the State/National Registers of Historic Places as a contributing structure to the Wellsville Commercial Historic District and the project will significantly add to the historic character of the property.
The Friendship Free Library will receive $9,000 for ADA upgrades to commonly used spaces, including widening doorways, installing a ramp, and improving a restroom. The library building was constructed in 1912, is listed on the State/National Registers of Historic Places and is one of the only community gathering spaces in town that is open to all. The funds will help the facility become more accessible and welcoming.
"These business owners, nonprofits, and local government units are deeply connected to the economic health of their rural communities, and all have historic assets that need support,” said Erik Kulleseid, Commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. “We are thrilled that these projects aim to increase accessibility and sustainability through preservation efforts and welcome the opportunity to demonstrate that investments in local historic resources can have a powerful impact for New York’s rural communities.”
The Genesee Valley Rural Revitalization Grant Program is supported by a $750,000 award made to State Parks by the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Fund as administered by the National Park Service. Another $43,250 in matching funds were provided by the Rochester Area Community Foundation, Letchworth Gateway Villages, and the Landmark Society of Western New York.
Created in 2018, the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants Program supports rehabilitation of historic properties as part of economic development in rural communities for properties either listed on the state and national Registers of Historic Places or expected to be listed. This program funds preservation projects for historic sites, including architectural and engineering services, and physical building preservation.
For more information about the GVRR grant program, contact mklem@landmarksociety.org or visit www.landmarksociety.org/GVRR. For more information about current grant projects, contact Christina.Vagvolgyi@parks.ny.gov.