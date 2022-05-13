Trimming the trees at the SPCA

Asplundh Tree Expert, a contractor hired by National Grid, was on site Thursday at the SPCA in Cattaraugus County north of Olean performing a courtesy tree trimming and brush removal as part of National Grid’s annual program for Arbor Day. Each year, an organization in the region is chosen to have a tree pruning job done free of charge as a way to give back to the community. Thursday’s work included cutting back trees and brush along the driveway near Route 16 and trimming trees near the parking lot where tractor trailers drive through to the back of the shelter. The service was estimated to save the SPCA about $5,000. National Grid program previous saw trimming performed at Mount View Cemetery and in the city of Olean.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

