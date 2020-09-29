WELLSVILLE — With Halloween still five weeks away, village trustees decided to stay out of any debate over whether trick-or-treating should go on.
At the Wellsville Village Board meeting Monday night, board members voted to not issue any mandates that would go against the governor or the CDC guidelines concerning the celebration of Halloween.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week that trick or treating can go on as planned throughout the state, provided those participating follow mask-wearing, social-distancing and hand-washing guidelines.
On the other hand, the CDC has recommended no Halloweening.
“We’re not going to get in the middle of it,” Mayor Randy Shayler declared.
Halloween will go on as in previous years in Wellsville and trick-or-treaters are asked to follow social-distancing, hand-washing and mask guidelines — and to only knock on doors where the porch light is on.
As for any organizations wanting to host Halloween parties, Shayler said organizers should check with the Allegany County Department of Health for guidelines and then come to the board for permission if necessary.
In past years, the Salvation Army has hosted a block party on Pearl Street and local service clubs have hosted parties.
In other business the board approved the addition of an electrical line worker to the department. The position was open due to a line worker being promoted to a previously vacant managerial position. The new worker, Dalton Grimes will start on Oct. 5 at a rate of $18.40.
Police Chief Tim O’Grady put forth James Cady’s name for the position of part-time officer to start in October. Cady, who previously worked on the force, was approved. He joins 10 full-time officers who keep the village safe 24/7 – 365 days.
With another complaint of horse manure in the roadway, this time on Trapping Brook Road, the board will continue looking for a precedence. The problem was first raised in the early spring by a different local resident. At that time, it was said the board would investigate the matter and check on such rules as might apply in Lancaster, Pa.
Due to COVID-19 the matter was put on a back burner.
It was also noted that the board had received a complaint of loose chickens on Trapping Brook, which weaves in and out of the village and town.
Currently there are no regulations pertaining either to chickens or horse manure on the road, according to board members, and they are going to look into the issues.
The next meeting of the board is at 6 p.m. Oct. 12.