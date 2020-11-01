OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a drive-by trick-or-treat event Saturday evening at Lincoln Park.
Photographer Jerry Trass was on hand to take several pictures of the event.
Trick-or-treaters in entered the west end of South Street and received their goodies in their vehicles.
The Olean YMCA also hosted a trunk-or-treat event Saturday afternoon in the parking lot at Wayne Street.
Similar activities were held throughout the region because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as communities sought Halloween alternatives in the attempt to limit exposure of both trick-or-treaters and residents.
Trick-or-treaters also went door to door in the traditional way, with residents on some streets reporting more traffic than they expected during the pandemic.