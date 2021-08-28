SMETHPORT, Pa. — The homicide by vehicle trial for Daniel Oaks II, stemming from a fatal crash in September 2018, will go into a second week in McKean County Court.
Oaks, 34, was the driver in a one-vehicle crash on Sept. 8, 2018, in Duke Center. He is facing charges including homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault by vehicle.
Oaks’ girlfriend, Alyssa Hawk, 28, was killed in the crash, and Oaks, along with three bystanders — Cody and Sam Pearce and Justin McDivitt — suffered serious injuries.
Investigators have said it was the speed of the car, which was estimated at 88 mph, that caused the injuries and damage.
Jury selection began Monday and lasted through Wednesday morning. The prosecution began its case Wednesday, and will continue presenting its case Monday.
The trial is expected to conclude on Tuesday. Prosecuting the case is McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer. Defense attorneys are Anthony Clarke and Casey Graffius. The judge in the case is President Judge John Pavlock.
According to police, on Sept. 8, a Subaru WRX — a sports car — driven by Oaks left the Y Bar in Duke Center, where Oaks was helping decorate for a fundraising event. The car went off the road near 610 Main St., struck a full-size pickup truck, pushing it into two side-by-side utility vehicles. The truck was pushed into McDivitt and the Pearces, who were standing in the yard, and it struck a porch, destroying it. Hawk was a passenger in Oaks’ car.
Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
The defense claims there was a mechanical issue with the car at the time of the crash. Oaks was arraigned on the charges on March 26, 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic is the reason for the delay in the trial being scheduled.
Court records indicate that Oaks is free, having posted bail. He posted 5% of $100,000 bail.