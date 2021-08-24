SMETHPORT, Pa. — A jury trial is scheduled to begin today in McKean County Court for Bradford man Daniel Oaks II for the 2018 crash in which a woman lost her life and several people were injured.
Oaks, 34, was the driver in a one-vehicle crash on Sept. 8, 2018, in Duke Center. He is facing charges including homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault by vehicle.
Oaks’ girlfriend, Alyssa Hawk, 28, was killed in the crash, and Oaks, along with three bystanders — Cody and Sam Pearce and Justin McDivitt — suffered serious injuries.
Investigators have said it was the speed of the car, which was estimated at 88 mph, that caused the injuries and damage.
Police said that on Sept. 8, a Subaru WRX — a sports car — driven by Oaks left the Y Bar in Duke Center, where Oaks was helping decorate for a fundraising event. The car went off the road near 610 Main St., struck a full-size pickup truck, pushing it into two side-by-side utility vehicles. The truck was pushed into McDivitt and the Pearces, who were standing in the yard, and it struck a porch, destroying it. Hawk was a passenger in Oaks’ car.
Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
The defense claims there was a mechanical issue with the car at the time of the crash. Defense attorney Anthony Clarke, who represents Oaks, has indicated his plan to bring in an expert to testify on the point.
Oaks was arraigned on the charges on March 26, 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic is the reason for the delay in the trial being scheduled.
Court records indicate that Oaks is free, having posted bail. He posted 5% of $100,000 bail.