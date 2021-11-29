OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council will host Brushes ‘N’ Brews, an evening of still-life painting with artist Samila Sosic, at 5 p.m. Sunday at Four Mile Brewing Company.
“Brushes N Brews is a fun evening with your friends, where you can laugh, have a Four Mile beer and paint in a judgment free atmosphere,” said Allison Braun, education coordinator for the council. “We will bring all your painting supplies and Four Mile Brewing is ready to take your order,. Bring a group of friends to complete this fun evening of social creativity.”
Sosic is a Bosnian native who moved to New York City in 1992 after graduating with a degree in architecture from the University of Sarajevo. In 2005, she enrolled in the interdisciplinary arts program at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa., where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. She continued her art education at the Academy of Art in San Francisco where she earned a Master of Fine Arts before joining the faculty at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in 2014.
Sosic’s work is currently on exhibit in the Aardvark Gallery in Ellicottville, ECCOTA Gallery in Ridgeway, Pa., the Depot Gallery in Kane, Pa., the Brooklyn Public Library and the American Embassy in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
The class is for adults 21 or older. Cost is $35 for TCAC family members, $46 for basic and non-members. Sign up online, www.myartscouncil.net/current-classes.html. For information, contact Braun at artscoucilallison@gmail.com.