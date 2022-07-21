OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council will present arts and cultural awards at the Celebration Of The Arts, which starts at 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Woodside Tavern on the Range, 3319 W. River Road.
Nominees for the Thomas Barnes Lifetime Achievement Award, named after longtime Arts Council board president, are Hog Shed Studio Pottery, with Michael and Elliott Hutten as master potters; Carson Waterman, a master painter; art studio owner Sarah Phillips with Auntie's Place; and Robin Zefers Clark with Brookside Studio and a master painter.
The award celebrates the career of an individual artist, organization, individual at an organization or individual artist who, among other distinctions, has demonstrated particular commitment to his or her work throughout a long career and has made important contributions to the arts.
Nominees for Distinguished Artist of the Year are Mikel Wintermantel as a master painter, Hayden Haynes as an antler carver, Heidi Noel’s PAC and Sean Conklin of St. Bonaventure University's Quick Arts Center.
This award honors individual artists in any discipline for their creative excellence and accomplishments in 2021.
Nominees for Excellence in Arts Education are Conklin of the Quick Arts Center; Rebecca Laird, executive director at Grace Worship Arts; Zach Hamm, technical director and clinical associate professor for Alfred University’s Performing Arts Division; and Laurie Donner of The Dancer's Loft dance studio
This award honors an arts educator for their work in providing art instruction that helps to guide the next generation of artists in our region and cultivating lifelong supporters of the arts.
Nominees for the Volunteer of the Year Award are Meg Saligman, Paula Derwick and Jackie Reed for the Heart of Olean mural project at Jamestown Community College's campus in Olean and Dr. Fileve Palmer of the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum.
This award recognizes outstanding volunteer efforts of an unpaid individual or group that has had a major impact on the arts and culture sector.
Nominees for Program of the Year are the Seneca Iroquois National Museum's Artist in Residence program, the Heart of Olean mural project, Heidi Noel’s Performing Arts Center and the SBU Quick Center.
This award honors the achievement, dedication and creativity of an individual or organization from each county of the three counties.
Tickets are $40 for a person and $75 for a couple, and are available at the TCAC, 110 W. State St., or at the TCAC website.
With each ticket each person gets dinner, beverages, entertainment by Not Norman and one ticket per person into an art raffle featuring works from artists Wintermantel, Sean Huntington, Samila Sosic and Zefers Clark.