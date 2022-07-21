Tri-County Arts Council

OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council will present arts and cultural awards at the Celebration Of The Arts, which starts at 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Woodside Tavern on the Range, 3319 W. River Road.

Nominees for the Thomas Barnes Lifetime Achievement Award, named after longtime Arts Council board president, are Hog Shed Studio Pottery, with Michael and Elliott Hutten as master potters; Carson Waterman, a master painter; art studio owner Sarah Phillips with Auntie's Place; and Robin Zefers Clark with Brookside Studio and a master painter.

