OLEAN — Officials with the Tri-County Arts Council said there are still slots available for the closing reception of Wendy Bale’s “Papercuts” exhibit from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday in the gallery at 110 W. State St.
Sean Huntington, gallery coordinator, said that due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, the staff is limiting the event to groups of 10 people with half-hour time slots. Masks are required during the event. The exhibit is Bale’s first solo show for her cut paper artwork and the reception will include demonstrations.
Bale said the hand-done process, which uses knives, scissors, and even torn paper techniques, reflects her appreciation of nature. Bale said her work “represents hours of learning, experimentation and discovery.
“It is my hope people will see simple paper and scissors in a new light, and imagine the possibilities,” she said.
Huntington said the Arts Council has been doing well with walk-in visits as well as some of the studio sessions with its members. The facility is open currently from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and by appointment.
“We’re still being pretty careful,” Huntington said of the gallery shows and exhibits. “It’s working out and everything is by appointment now for the opening” of shows.
Huntington said the Arts Council will also host another exhibit by Ryann Cooley titled the “Glass Portrait Series” at the end of September. An opening reception guided tour with the artist will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Sept. 26. The artwork merges two mediums, photography and glass-fashions, which share a long history.
Visitors will also need to sign up for the 30-minute gallery tours which will have a 10-person group limit. The exhibit will run from Sept. 26 through Oct. 30.
Those interested in signing up for Saturday’s exhibit may visit the link https://signup.com/go/BUrmTGP. Participants may also sign up at the Arts Council website https://www.myartscouncil.net/galleries.html.
For more information on the Arts Council, to volunteer, become a member or make a donation, call 372-7455 or visit info@myartscouncil.