OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council is calling on area artists to enter some of their work for the "A Little Something" Small Works member show, which will be exhibited from Nov. 12-Jan. 14. All media and skill levels are welcome.
Artists need to be a member of TCAC as of Dec. 1, and their artwork must be under 12×12 inches for 2D, and under 12x12x12 inches for 3D. For more membership information, please check at www.tricountyartscouncil.org/join-us. TCAC has memberships ranging from individual memberships to studio memberships.
Drop off up to three pieces through Nov. 5 at the TCAC office, 110 W. State St. The TCAC is open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. If unable to artwork drop off during business hours, please call (716)-372-7455 and email info@myartscouncil.net and make arrangements for off hours delivery or shipping. Late entries will not be accepted.
This year’s show runs Nov. 12-Jan. 14, with a public opening reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
Unsold artwork must remain at the TCAC through the end of the show. Customers may begin to pick up work beginning Dec. 1, so we may ask you for a “restock” if you sell out. This is originals-only show, although limited edition photography/digital art prints (if working in digital media) and print-making such as woodblock prints are welcome. Artists must pick up their unsold work by Feb 10, 2023. Any pieces left after Feb. 10 will become the property of the Tri-County Arts Council, who give artists a receipt and it will go into the auction.
New this year, we are giving out awards in two categories, Amateur and Professional (this includes 2D and 3D work in all media).
The awards are as follows:
- Best in Show: $100 plus a year’s Artisan Membership (this allows you to sell in the TCAC Artisan Market)
- Best Professional: $50 plus a year’s Artisan Membership
- Honorable Mention Professional: $20 plus a year’s Artisan Membership
- Best Amateur: $50 plus a year’s Artisan Membership
- Honorable Mention Amateur: $20 plus a year’s Artisan Membership
- People’s Choice (juried by vote): A year’s Artisan Membership