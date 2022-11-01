Call for work
Photo provided

OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council is calling on area artists to enter some of their work for the "A Little Something" Small Works member show, which will be exhibited from Nov. 12-Jan. 14. All media and skill levels are welcome.

Artists need to be a member of TCAC as of Dec. 1, and their artwork must be under 12×12 inches for 2D, and under 12x12x12 inches for 3D. For more membership information, please check at www.tricountyartscouncil.org/join-us. TCAC has memberships ranging from individual memberships to studio memberships.

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social