Lilies

An art class, Felt Lilies with Allison Braun, is set for April 1 by the Tribune-County Arts Council.

OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council has updated its artist market and is open Tuesday to Friday, noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at 110 W. State St.

The current gallery show, “Shifting Focus” by Peter Midgley of Wellsville is on display through March 18 in the Peg Bothner Gallery. The show features eight ray guns and seven encaustic paintings.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social