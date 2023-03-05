OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council has updated its artist market and is open Tuesday to Friday, noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at 110 W. State St.
The current gallery show, “Shifting Focus” by Peter Midgley of Wellsville is on display through March 18 in the Peg Bothner Gallery. The show features eight ray guns and seven encaustic paintings.
Also, the council is putting together several arts classes. Here is the upcoming class schedule for the month of March 2023 and first class in April:
• Brushes N Brews at Four Mile Brewing, March 19, with Samantha Aldrich. The cost is $40 for artisan members and above and $50 for basic/family members and non-members. For age 21 and older. (There are 15 seats.)
• Kids N Art: Spring Program, March 23, 30 and April 13, 20, 27, with Jen Wolbert, Marin Turk and Katelyn Heins.
The classes meet 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and the cost is $100 for members and non-members; for children age 6 to 12.
During this five-week program, participants will learn arts and crafts, writing and poetry and clay. The class is made possible by a partnership with the YMCA. (There are 15 seats open.)
• Felt Lilies, April 1, from 1 to 3 p.m., with Allison Braun; $25 for artisan members and above and $35 for basic/family members and non-members. For age 12 and older.
You can also sign up in person at the Tri-County Arts Council or call (716) 372-7455.