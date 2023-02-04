Tri-County Arts Council planning upcoming classes

OLEAN — No matter your amount of creativity or skill set, the Tri-County Arts Council is putting together several classes for the public as a way to have fun and explore the arts.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, come craft a magic little gnome with instructor Alicia Bockmier from 1-3 p.m.
Gnomes are meant to bring love, joy and magic to your life. They thrive on the simple principle of doing good in the world. Make your own gnome as a decoration for your favorite holiday, a gift or simply as a good luck charm to keep on hand.
Class is $25 for Artisan members and above, $35 for family and non-members. Designed for ages 12 and older unless accompanied by an adult.
Then on Saturday, Feb. 18, join instructor Tara Walker for painting or drawing with pastels as you get to know the medium and what it can do from 1-3 p.m. Soft pastel is a flexible and pigment-rich medium that can produce both technical and painterly compositions.
Class will go over types of strokes and lines, the best surfaces to use and other techniques for making the most out of the medium. Attendees will focus on a series of images that provide ample inspiration for both beginners and those with more experience: sunset on the surface of water.
Class is $40 for Aristan members and above, $50 for family and non-members. Designed for ages 12 and older.
The following day, Sunday, Feb. 19, instructor Samantha Aldrich will guide you through Brushes ‘N’ Brews from 5-7 p.m. at Four Mile Brewing Co.
This class will be an evening with friends where you can laugh, have a Four Mile beverage and paint in a judgment-free atmosphere. All your painting supplies will be provided, and Four Mile Brewing will take your order. Supplies are covered but not beverages.
Class is $40 for Aristan members and above, $50 for family and non-members. Must be 21 or older.
A Kids ‘N’ Art Camp is scheduled for the winter school break from Feb. 22-24 with instructor Katelyn Heinz.
Students will take part in three classes focused on painting and clay from 1-2 p.m. each day. This class is presented through a partnership with the YMCA.
Class is $60 for Aristan members and non-members alike. Designed for children aged 6-12.
To finish up the month and going throughout March, a six-week intermediate wheel throwing class is scheduled for Thursdays starting Feb. 23 and concluding March 30. From 6-8 p.m. each session, instructor Katelyn Heins provides students an opportunity to advance their skills.
This class is designed for students who already have some general understanding of basic beginner-level throwing techniques such as centering, pulling walls, trimming and glazing. Each student will be able to create and fire up to six pieces of artwork. If desired, bring your own aprons and hand towels.
Class if $120 for Aristan members and above, $140 for family and non-members. Designed for ages 12 and older.
Meanwhile, the Tri-County Arts Council has updated its Artist Market, which is open Tuesday to Friday, noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., at the West State Street office.
The current gallery show, “Shifting Focus” by Wellsville’s Peter Midgley, is on display through March 18 in the Peg Bothner Gallery. The show features eight ray guns and seven encaustic paintings all perfectly sized for gift-giving or to add to your own collection.
Sign-ups for classes can be done in person at the arts council, 110 W. State St., Olean, by calling (716) 372-7455 or online at tricountyartscouncil.org.