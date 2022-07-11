Tri-County Arts Council joins Give 716 Day
OLEAN — Tri-County Arts Council will be joining the Give 716 Day this week, a 36-hour period to raise funds and awareness.
Give 716 day begins at 7:16 p.m. Thursday and continues until 7:16 a.m. on Saturday — 7/16. Tri-County Arts Council officials said the group will be using funds raised to establish a Children’s Art Scholarship program to assist low-income families with art/class scholarships.
The event was created as a joint effort between the Buffalo Bills Foundation and the Buffalo Sabres Foundation in response to the urgent needs the region’s nonprofit community is facing.
For more information, visit https://give716.org.