Tri-County Arts Council joins Cattaraugus Gives
OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council is once again participating in #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.
Occurring this year on Tuesday, Cattaraugus Gives is the public’s chance to make a big difference in the community. Cattaraugus Gives is one-stop shopping for charitable giving in Cattaraugus County.
The council is reaching out for support for a special project to provide art activities to children and children from low-income areas.
In 2022, the council delivered almost 150 art kits for children to Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center from ages 0-18. They were a huge hit and were used to purchase coloring books, sketchbooks, crayons, colored pencils, watercolors and more.
With the public’s support on Giving Tuesday, council officials are confident they can make it happen. A donation in any amount will be used to further the creative drive of the youth and further their talents and minds.
“This event has become a prominent part of our annual fundraising which supports our mission of promoting arts and culture in our communities and to raise money to help provide art kits to children who are receiving services through the Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center”, states Paula Bernstein, executive director of TCAC.